Russian delegation in Istanbul in working mood — source

ISTANBUL, June 1. /TASS/. The Russian delegation, which has arrived in Istanbul for talks with Ukraine, is in a working mood regardless of what is happening on the background of the talks, a source told TASS.

The Russian delegation led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky arrived in Istanbul on Sunday evening to take part in talks with the Ukrainian side due on June 2.

The Russian defense ministry said earlier in the day that the Kiev regime had carried out terrorist attacks with FPV drones on airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions. Attacks in the Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur Regions were repelled. Several aircraft caught fire following the attacks. All were promptly extinguished. No casualties among servicemen or civilians were reported. Some of those involved in the attacks were detained, the ministry added.