Russian lawmakers expects second round of Ukraine talks to be challenging

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The second round of the Russia-Ukraine talks scheduled to take place in Turkey on June 2 will be challenging, State Duma International Affairs Committee Chairman Leonid Slutsky said on Rossiya-24 television.

"The second round of talks will take place in a tough environment following [Vladimir] Zelensky's visit to [German Chancellor Friedrich] Merz," he said.

At a news conference following the talks with Zelensky, Merz reiterated statements about lifting the restriction on the range of weapons supplied to Kiev by Germany.

Slutsky expressed confidence that the Russia-Ukraine talks will take place and will seek to set out a pathway toward a complete settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. However, he said the Ukrainian side might not be ready for such a discussion, but Russia will hope for the best.

"We will discuss, of course, a ceasefire, the terms and conditions and everything related to meaningful steps to end the conflict," he said. "If we reach a sustainable ceasefire, it would be a landmark intermediate result on the way to ending the conflict."

According to Slutsky, reaching a ceasefire will require concrete steps on the part of Kiev and its Western handlers: halting arms deliveries, an end to the military mobilization, and winding down terrorist attacks inside Russian territory.

"We already stand on the positions of common sense and humanity. We will count on the Ukrainian negotiators to have the same real position - not a pretend one, as it was in early 2022, but a real position based on common sense," he said, adding that the sentiment of the Ukrainian delegation will become clear as soon as the talks begin.

Second round

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that the second round of talks with Ukraine will happen in Istanbul, Turkey, on June 2. The minister said the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, will give Ukraine a Russian memorandum on all aspects of removing the root causes of the crisis.