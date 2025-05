MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. A mercenary from New Zealand, 26-year-old Shan-Le Kearns, was eliminated during fighting in Ukraine, said Ukrainian ambassador to Australia and New Zealand Vasily Miroshnichenko.

"Shan-Le Kearns is believed to have died in fighting," he wrote on X without specifying where and how it happened.

According to Ukrinform news agency, Shan-Le Kearns became the fourth New Zealander to die while fighting for the Ukrainian side.