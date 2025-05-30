Russian envoy warns Taurus supplies to Ukraine would further antagonize Berlin, Moscow

UNITED NATIONS, May 30. /TASS/. Germany will get even more involved in a conflict with Russia if Ukraine engages in alleged complete knockdown assembly of long-range Taurus cruise missiles, said Russia's envoy to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya.

He made the statement at a Russia-requested UN Security Council meeting on European attempts to hinder the peace process around Ukraine.

"In order to derail peace efforts, European countries have recently taken a number of steps aimed at setting loose the escalation spiral. Thus, the new German chancellor, Friedrich Merz recently announced the lifting of restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Ukraine by the UK, France, Germany and the US. He even specified that this happened a few months ago. Experts have directly linked these words to supplying Taurus missiles to the Kiev regime, which it has been begging for since the beginning of the special military operation," the diplomat said.

"Then, however, the German leader tried to backtrack and began to make remarks suggesting that Germany would actually help Ukraine to set up production of its own long-range missiles. Of course, these clumsy maneuvers can’t mislead anyone, and a complete knockdown assembly of the Taurus, or the UK’s uncrewed boats, does not make them Ukrainian. Germany will thus get even more involved in the war with Russia, which will give us the right to consider all options for a proportionate response to this unfriendly step," Nebenzya went on to say.

Earlier, Merz reiterated that Germany could supply long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine. On May 26, he said that Germany was lifting any restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Kiev. According to the chancellor, the US, the UK and France have made similar decisions. On May 28, he reaffirmed at a joint news conference with Vladimir Zelensky in Berlin that supplies of weapons to Kiev didn’t have any caveats about how far into Russian territory they can be fired.