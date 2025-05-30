Russia ready to fight as long as it takes — UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, May 30. /TASS/. Russia will fight as long as it takes, if necessary, according to Vasily Nebenzya, the country’s envoy to the UN.

He made the statement at a meeting of the UN Security Council devoted to European attempts to hinder the peace process around Ukraine.

"The time has come now for everyone to make a choice. We made it in 2022 and we will not leave fellow Russians in trouble. If necessary, we will fight for it as long as it takes. And we will no longer allow any threats on our borders, any anti-Russian, neo-Nazi formation in our neighborhood. Now it is up to those who were behind the anti-Russian project in Ukraine," he said.

The diplomat made a statement addressed to Western countries.

"Have you realized your mistakes and the futility of efforts to defeat and isolate Russia?" he said. "If you are driven solely by Russophobia, we probably have nothing to talk to you about. If you are still ready to discuss some options for coexistence, or even cooperation, then we have something to discuss. We have never rejected dialogue, and we do not reject it now. Make up your mind, the choice is yours."