MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine has become a profitable business for the Kiev regime and its head Vladimir Zelensky, said Andrey Kartapolov, head of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee on Defense.

"For Zelensky and his gang, the war has become a business. They've learned to sell war. It sounds strange, but nevertheless it is a fact," he said, adding that during Zelensky’s recent trip to Germany, he was promised another five billion euros in aid.

"For what? For what? What for? Why? Knowing that negotiations are ongoing, he is given five billion. It means that the Europeans are not interested in these negotiations, they are not interested in peace," Kartapolov stressed.