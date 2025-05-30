MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. By participating in negotiations to resolve the Ukrainian-Russian conflict, Vladimir Zelensky wants to ensure his future immunity, but history has other examples, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Why is the greenfly [Zelensky] pushing for direct talks with the US and Russian presidents?" he pointed out. According to the security official, there are several reasons for this. One is "to establish, by the mere fact of the meeting, that even the worthless greenfly is entitled to sign papers on military outcomes, making it untouchable going forward."

At the same time, Medvedev emphasized that this is by no means a guarantee. "[Chief of Operations Staff of the German Armed Forces High Command Alfred] Jodl and [Chief of Staff of the German Armed Forces High Command Wilhelm] Keitel may have signed the capitulation on behalf of Hitler’s Germany, but they were still hanged by sentence of the Nuremberg tribunal. History is a ruthless exterminator," Medvedev concluded.