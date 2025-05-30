MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is attempting to bolster his legitimacy by insisting on a personal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, has said. Medvedev stated on his Telegram channel that Zelensky’s attempts to rub shoulders with the powers that be whenever an occasion offers itself appears to be a primitive trick to lend undue legitimacy to his position, at the expense of the authority of those involved.

Furthermore, Medvedev expressed the belief that Zelensky is seeking to delay upcoming elections and to send a message to his nationalist supporters that it is not the right time for political change. He suggested that these actions are designed to preserve Zelensky’s ability to continue siphoning off funds from the military budget - a tactic, Medvedev says, that also benefits Kiev’s Western allies, including Britain, France, and Germany.