MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russia’s delegation led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky will arrive in Istanbul on June 2 for the second round of direct talks with Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We confirm that the Russian delegation led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky will travel to Istanbul on June 2 to hold the second round of talks. It will bring a draft memorandum and other ceasefire proposals," she said.