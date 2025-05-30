Top Russian, Turkish diplomats discuss preparations for Russia-Ukraine talks

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Hakan Fidan of Turkey discussed preparations for another round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine due to be held in Istanbul on June 2, the Russian Foreign Ministry said after their phone call.

"The two top diplomats discussed organizational aspects of preparations for another round of direct Russian-Ukrainian bilateral talks in Istanbul on June 2," the ministry said.

The first round of talks between Russia and Ukraine was held in Istanbul on May 16. Moscow and Kiev agreed to swap 1,000 POWs from each side, outline their visions of a future ceasefire in detail and continue the negotiation process. Russia’s chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky, who serves as a Russian presidential aide, said after the talks that the Russian side was satisfied with their results.