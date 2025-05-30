Future of European security must be discussed with Europe — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The future of security in Europe must be consulted with European countries, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The future security of Europe must be discussed with Europeans and there is no other way," Peskov said at a press briefing in response to a question whether Russia was ready to discuss the future of regional security with the Europeans, or whether Moscow believed that European security could be discussed without the European Union.

"But as for Monday in Istanbul, we're talking specifically about direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations," Peskov specified, commenting on a recent statement by US special envoy Keith Kellogg that representatives from the United States, Germany, France, and the UK will be in Istanbul on June 2.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that Moscow was ready for the second round of negotiations with Kiev, which is scheduled to take place in Istanbul on June 2. Lavrov said that the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, would present Ukraine with a Russian memorandum on eliminating the root causes of the crisis.

The previous round of negotiations took place on May 16 and resulted in agreements to exchange prisoners on the "1,000 for 1,000" basis and to present their vision of a potential future ceasefire. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the meeting's outcome.