Denmark rejects substantive cybersecurity dialogue with Moscow, Russian envoy says

STOCKHOLM, May 30. /TASS/. The Danish authorities, seeing Russia as the bad guy, are reluctant to engage in a substantive cybersecurity dialogue with Moscow, Russian Ambassador to Copenhagen Vladimir Barbin told the Politiken newspaper.

"Russia is ready for a substantive dialogue on cybersecurity issues, both within the United Nations and on other international platforms, and through bilateral channels. However, Denmark, obsessed with a desire to inflict a defeat on Russia, rejects any meaningful communication," Barbin said, commenting on recommendations for Danish companies and organizations issued by the Danish Defense Intelligence Service (FE) with regard to the alleged threat of cyberattacks and espionage by Russia.

According to the envoy, cybersecurity challenges transcend borders and all countries face the need to ensure cybersecurity.

"Russia has repeatedly put forward initiatives to boost international cooperation on information security and cybercrime investigation. However, there have been no positive responses from Western countries, including Denmark. Moreover, the Danish authorities have failed to respond to the embassy’s requests concerning cyberattacks on Russia coming from Danish territory," the diplomat pointed out.

The Danish Defense Intelligence Service alleges that Russia is preparing for a conflict with NATO but provides no evidence. At the same time, FE acknowledges that there is no direct threat of an armed attack by Russia at this point, Barbin noted.

Meanwhile, the envoy pointed to US President Donald Trump’s statements that Greenland should become part of the United States. "The current developments around Greenland make it clear that it’s not Russia that Denmark may face challenges from," the ambassador concluded.