Moscow happy Putin's words about NATO non-expansion to east heard — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The Kremlin is happy that President Vladimir Putin's explanations about the inadmissibility of the expansion of the North Atlantic Alliance to the east are being understood, including in Washington, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"President Putin has consistently communicated to his interlocutors, including American representatives, our position on the inadmissibility of NATO expansion to the east in terms of the strategic interests of the Russian Federation," Peskov said, commenting on US special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg’s assertion that Moscow's concern about expansion of the alliance to the east is justified.

"We are glad that these explanations by the president are being met with understanding, including in Washington."

"Naturally, this is something we welcome, especially in the context of the intermediary role that Washington continues to play," the Kremlin representative added.

US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, in an interview with ABC News earlier stated the validity of Russia's concern about NATO's expansion to the east. He said the North Atlantic Alliance might halt accepting new Eastern European countries into its ranks, since the United States understands that this is a matter of security for Russia.