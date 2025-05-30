MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have retreated from Kondrashovka in the Kharkov Region after sustaining heavy losses, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov reported.

In a statement on his Telegram channel, the top defense official congratulated the command and personnel of the 121st Motorized Rifle Regiment on liberating the settlement from the enemy.

"The regiment's servicemen, demonstrating courage and selflessness, are successfully fighting to liberate the Kupyansk area. As a result of their professional and decisive actions, the enemy suffered significant losses and fled," Belousov said.

The minister thanked the motorized riflemen for their loyalty to their country and for upholding the military oath they took when they enlisted. He expressed confidence that their actions are bringing victory closer with each passing day.

"The regiment's personnel have been awarded state awards and departmental distinctions for their courage and bravery in carrying out combat missions and making a huge contribution to the overall advance of the battlegroup," the top defense official emphasized.