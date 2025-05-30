US recognition of Putin's words about NATO result from talks behind closed doors — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Statements by US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg about Moscow's legitimate concerns over NATO's eastward expansion are partly a result of closed negotiations between Russia and the United States, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

"Including, of course," he replied, when asked whether Kellogg's statements were a result of closed-door negotiations between Moscow and Washington.

US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said in an interview with ABC News that Russia's concerns about NATO's eastward expansion are "fair." He noted that the North Atlantic Alliance might stop admitting new Eastern European countries, as the US agrees that this is a matter of Russia's security.