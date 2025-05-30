Russian delegation heads to Istanbul for talks with Ukraine on June 2 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The Russian delegation is heading to Istanbul and will be ready to continue talks with its Ukrainian counterparts on June 2, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Today, I would like to inform you that our delegation of Russian negotiators is heading to Istanbul," the spokesman said. "And it will be ready on Monday morning to continue negotiations, the second round of negotiations," Peskov added.

Kiev has not yet made an official statement about its readiness to engage in negotiations.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that Moscow was ready for the second round of negotiations with Kiev, which is scheduled to take place in Istanbul on June 2. Lavrov said that the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, would present Ukraine with a Russian memorandum on eliminating the root causes of the crisis.

The previous round of negotiations took place on May 16 and resulted in agreements to exchange prisoners on the "1,000 for 1,000" basis and to present their vision of a potential future ceasefire. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the meeting's outcome.