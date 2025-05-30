Russia determined to achieve peace in Ukraine either on battlefield or in talks — lawmaker

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russia will make sure that the Ukraine conflict is resolved on its terms, either on the battlefield or at the negotiating table, Andrey Kartapolov, chairman of the State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee on Defense, told reporters.

According to him, Ukraine "always throws fits before another round of talks." "They try to provoke us to respond with strikes as they seek to make our retaliatory attacks look like disproportionate aggression and assaults on civilians in order to at least undermine the negotiations and prolong military operations," the senior lawmaker stressed.

Kartapolov pointed out that the Europeans weren’t interested in peace either.

"In fact, Russia is the only party committed to that. However, we will be able to achieve peace, either on the battlefield or at the negotiating table. We will secure peace on our terms," the senior lawmaker concluded.