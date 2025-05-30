Kiev trying to jack up price before second round of negotiations with hysteria — Zakharova

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Before the second round of negotiations in Istanbul, the Kiev regime is again throwing a tantrum to boost its reputation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the air of Channel One.

"They were this hysterical, made the same unconstructive uproar last time," the diplomat said.

"Remember, the main thesis was that the Russian delegation did not satisfy them, allegedly its lineup was wrong, the level did not suit them, even the word ‘sham’ was used by the Kiev regime. How did it end? They sat down at the negotiating table, and moreover, as a result of these negotiations, the most important and largest thousand-for-a-thousand exchange took place.

"This is how one should treat the next wave of this very information noise. They want to use this noise to wrangle something out, to attract attention to themselves again, to inflate their price, although they get bumps every time, but apparently they like it that way. Our position is constructive, it is open, it is clearly stated."

Zakharova said that Moscow "closely watches and always pays special attention to all those who support peace efforts and advocate for a resolution. And here, of course, we see that this is the position of the United States of America."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has scheduled the second round of talks with Ukraine in Istanbul for June 2. He said that head of the delegation Vladimir Medinsky had handed over to Ukraine a memorandum on all facets of overcoming the root causes of the crisis.

The previous round of negotiations took place on May 16 and ended with agreements on the exchange of prisoners under a "1,000 for 1,000" formula and presentation of a vision of a possible future ceasefire. Both sides expressed contentment with the meeting.