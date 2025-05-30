Russia highly appreciates China’s constructive position on Ukraine, diplomat says

BEIJING, May 30. /TASS/. Moscow highly appreciates Beijing’s constructive position on Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said.

"We highly appreciate China’s constructive and balanced position on the situation around Ukraine, which is based on a deep understanding of the underlying causes of the crisis and takes into account the principles enshrined in the UN Charter in their in their entirety, totality and interrelation, "the diplomat pointed out, addressing the tenth "Russia and China: Cooperation in a New Era" conference, which is being held in Beijing by the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CAAS).

According to Rudenko, the Global Security Initiative that Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward in 2022 provides for resolving all conflicts through addressing their root causes. "This also concerns the situation around Ukraine. We expect that the same approach will be applied to the activities of the Friends of Peace group on Ukraine, created at the New York platform in September 2024 on the initiative of China and Brazil," he noted.

The senior Russian diplomat pointed to the global geopolitical aspect of the Ukraine crisis, adding that the collective West was entirely responsible for fueling the conflict as it had ignored Russia’s legitimate security interests for years.