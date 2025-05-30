Moscow-Beijing cooperation plays stabilizing role globally — senior Russian diplomat

BEIJING, May 30. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russia and China is playing a major stabilizing role amid geopolitical turbulence globally, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in a speech at the 10th Russia-China Conference: Cooperation in a New Era, currently underway in Beijing.

"Today, the center of global activity is shifting toward Eurasia, particularly the Asia-Pacific region, as the Euro-Atlantic region has lost its status as the main driver of global development, with Western countries’ ability to impose their will on others declining steadily and the voice of the global majority in politics, the economy and security becoming increasingly powerful," the diplomat said.

Meanwhile, the global minority has been seeking to heat up political temperatures globally, including by fueling crises and conflicts in the Eurasian space, as they cling to the old world order, the senior Russian diplomat noted. "Amid the increased geopolitical turbulence, the strategic cooperation between Russia and China is playing a major stabilizing role globally," he stated. "The mutual support between Moscow and Beijing in countering attempts to revise the post-war world order acquires special significance," he continued. Russia and China share a common vision that there is no alternative to establishing a fairer and more sustainable multipolar world order, Rudenko concluded.