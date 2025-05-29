Greater Eurasian partnership ready to cooperate with various countries — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The Greater Eurasian Partnership will cooperate with various countries on different continents, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said in an interview with the Eurasian Dialogue show.

"The road to creating the Greater Eurasian partnership is lengthy and difficult. Maybe, the composition of participants in different processes will differ," he said, adding that the process envisaged creating "a network allowing a more structuralized relationships for those who are ready."

"I’m often asked, if the European Union is implied here. Once the European Union gets a more realistic view of its situation and opportunities in such a process - then, probably, it is implied," the deputy minister added.

He replied positively to the question of whether countries of the Global South will be involved in the project.

The Greater Eurasian Partnership is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative, put forward in his address to the Federal Assembly in 2015. It envisages the creation of a broad integration structure on the Eurasian continent. The goal is to assist the creation of a fair poly-centric world order with an equal and mutually beneficial economic cooperation.