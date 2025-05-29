Musk's DOGE exit doesn't mean he's leaving politics behind — expert

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. US entrepreneur Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump will maintain close contact after Musk leaves the White House, Higher School of Economics analyst Yegor Toropov has told TASS.

On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported, citing a White House spokesman, that Musk is leaving the Trump administration, where he oversaw the work of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

"Trump and Musk remain loyal to each other, and the billionaire - despite his declared intention to reduce political activities - will continue to have every opportunity to stay in the ear of the president, who has a penchant for taking into consideration what his friends say when making decisions. He will also retain his influence on the political process in the United States," said Toropov, who is an expert in American studies.

In his words, Trump will always remain grateful to Musk "not only for his work in the US administration, but for contributing to his 2024 election victory, both financially and by lending his name, especially his high-profile appearances in the state of Pennsylvania."

"Musk’s reported net worth has also seen an uptick after it got cut nearly in half since November 2024. Tesla stocks gained more than one third of their value since United States Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick made his controversial public appeal from the TV screen to buy them. The growth continued as Musk started to wind down his political endeavors," Toropov said.

In his opinion, Musk’s remarks should not be viewed as him leaving politics completely. The expert believes that the businessman’s growing wealth will "help him stay the Republican Party’s financial mega-donor during future elections as well."