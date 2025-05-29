Putin says Shinzo Abe sincerely sought full restoration of Russia-Japan relations

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sincerely worked toward a full restoration of Russia-Japan cooperation and put a lot of effort into that, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Abe's widow Akie Abe.

"Your husband has done a lot for the development of Russia-Japan relations. And I built very good personal relations with him. I also remember my trips to Japan at his invitation. I saw that he sincerely sought a full restoration of Russia-Japan cooperation and did a lot for that," he said.

"We are very grateful to him for his position. We have always respected his work in this area, and we remember his contribution to the development of Russia-Japan cooperation," Putin said.

According to the president, Shinzo Abe continued, to a certain extent, the tradition of his father, Shintaro Abe, who held the same position as Japan's foreign minister from 1982-1986.

Shinzo Abe was killed on July 8, 2022.

"His life was tragically cut short by a terrorist attack. But the memory of him and his activities, his work is carefully preserved in Russia," Putin said.