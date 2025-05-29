Today’s politicians have mission to unite Eurasia, Kosachev believes

PERM, May 29. /TASS/. The noble mission of building a united and indivisible Eurasia, including in the economic and security spheres, has fallen to the current generation of politicians, Russian Federation Council Vice Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said.

"I am absolutely convinced that we have a mission to build a united and indivisible Eurasia, both in the context of security, economic cooperation, and humanitarian cooperation, so that our common space becomes truly united and indivisible. In every sense. Our generation has been given an extraordinarily noble historical mission - to unite Eurasia. I am sure that we can handle this task," Kosachev said at the opening of a plenary session of the international socio-political hearings on the formation of a system of security and cooperation in Eurasia.

He noted that there is a lot of division among the nations of Eurasia.

"From my point of view, the highest goal that modern politicians who know history, geography, and correctly understand the philosophy of international relations should pursue is to prevent the emergence, or rather the entrenchment, of dividing lines in Eurasia. Lines that were artificially introduced to our continent by our opponents in the previous centuries," said the parliamentarian.