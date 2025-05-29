Shinzo Abe’s death shocked everyone who knew him — Putin

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was a statesman and a sincere person at the same time, and his assassination came as a shock for everyone, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with Abe’s widow Akie.

"I would like to say that, I’m sure, your husband’s death came as a shock for everyone who knew him," Putin said.

In his words, Abe was a statesman who knew when to be uncompromising and tough.

"But at the same time, he was a very sincere, very soft man whenever it was possible," the Russian president added.