LUGANSK, May 29. /TASS/. The recent liberation of Shevchenko Pervoye by Russian forces signals a significant weakening of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defenses east and northeast of Krasnoarmeysk, according to military analyst Andrey Marochko, who was speaking to TASS.

"This victory underscores a partial collapse of the Ukrainian defensive line in the region," Marochko explained. "Our troops are advancing along a broad front spanning over 10 kilometers, with key villages like Malinovka, Mirolyubovka, and Shevchenko Pervoye witnessing continuous Russian advances. It’s evident that the Ukrainian defensive positions are disintegrating in this area."

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that units from the Battle Group Center had successfully liberated Shevchenko Pervoye.