Situation in Zaporozhye challenging, government doing all it can to stabilize it — Putin

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The situation in the Zaporozhye Region is not easy, but Russia is doing its best to stabilize it and ensure that social support programs are effectively implemented throughout the country, President Vladimir Putin said speaking to large families awarded state honors.

"We understand that the situation in your region is quite difficult, but we will do everything to stabilize it," Putin replied after listening to the story of a large family from the Zaporozhye Region.

The president added that the Russian authorities will also ensure that all support programs that have been created and are being formed for, in particular, large families, are equitably and effectively implemented throughout Russia, wherever these families live.