Russian, Chinese, Iranian envoys get together ahead of IAEA Board of Governors meeting

BERLIN, May 29. /TASS/. The envoys of Russia, China and Iran to international organizations in Vienna convened to confer ahead of a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors, according to the Russian envoy, Mikhail Ulyanov.

"I met today with my dear colleagues, the permanent representatives of China and Iran, to compare notes ahead of the upcoming session of the IAEA Board of Governors," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the diplomat, such meetings have proven to be "highly useful" as they help the countries to coordinate their positions closely.

The Board of Governors is scheduled to convene in Vienna from June 9 to 13.

On Wednesday, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said a potential deal between Washington and Tehran on Iran's nuclear program should include reliable guarantees that the agency will be able to conduct inspections.