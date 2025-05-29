Russia, DPRK could have established partnership much earlier, says Shoigu

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russia and the DPRK could have established a comprehensive strategic partnership much earlier Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu told the media following the 13th international meeting of high-level representatives responsible for security issues.

"Of course, relations with the DPRK could have been established and developed much earlier," he said, responding to a question from TASS. At the same time, Shoigu emphasized that relations between Moscow and Pyongyang are now progressing fast.