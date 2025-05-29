Removal of Russian peacekeepers from Transnistria fraught with escalation — diplomat

CHISINAU, May 29. /TASS/. Moldovan pro-Western government’s attempts to expel Russian peacekeepers from Transnistria are fraught with conflict escalation, Russian Ambassador Oleg Ozerov said in his congratulatory letter on the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers.

"Any unilateral reformatting of the peacekeeping mission, including by diminishing the role of Russia or ousting it from the Transnistrian settlement process, may cause the model - which took decades to build - to slip out of balance. It will raise the risks of an unintended escalation and undermine the foundation for a political dialogue," the diplomat said.

He described the peacekeeping mission in Transnistria as unique, because not a single clash has occurred in its zone of responsibility since it was established in 1992.

Russian peacekeepers were introduced into the armed conflict zone following the signing of an agreement with Moldova on July 21, 1992, for the peaceful settlement of the Transnistrian conflict. Currently, the Russian military works alongside the blue helmets of Moldova and Transnistria to maintain peace in the region. The operation is unique as there has not been a single bout of violence ever since, nor have people been killed in the region.

The Operational Group of Russian Forces (OGRF), consisting of around 1,000 troops and officers, is stationed on the left bank of the Dniester River. Its primary task is to guard warehouses storing over 20,000 tons of ammunition that remained after the withdrawal of Soviet troops from European countries. Additionally, the OGRF supports peacekeepers who have been effectively blockaded since 2015, after Ukraine blocked their supply routes through its territory. The rotation of OGRF personnel has also been hindered by Moldova, which is pushing for their withdrawal.

Chisinau insists on the withdrawal of the OGRF and proposes replacing the peacekeepers with a civilian mission under an international mandate. However, Tiraspol rejects this idea, pointing out that a similar mission was unable to prevent fighting in 1992, which resulted in over 1,000 deaths and tens of thousands of injuries.