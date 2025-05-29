MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The true nature of Western "democracy" was on full display for the world to see during the latest elections in Romania and electoral campaign in France, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu has told reporters.

"The elections in Romania were a perfect example of it, and so were the preparations for the vote in France," he said, summing up the results of the 13th international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues in Moscow.

"Of course, many people in this hall understand how this – let’s call it 'realities of democracy' – looks like," he continued.

Shoigu added that there were "tons" of other examples.