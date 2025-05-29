Security meeting in Moscow dispelled myth of Russia’s isolation — top security official

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. By hosting the 13th international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues, Russia once again shattered the myth about its alleged isolation, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu has told reporters.

"The myth of our ‘isolation’ has been disproven once again. I’m not going to talk about it, because it sounds like a broken record," he said, summing up the results of the forum.

Shoigu went on to say that the meeting was attended by 126 delegations from 105 countries, and 13 international organizations. The Russian delegations held over 80 bilateral meetings and four multilateral events in the format of BRICS, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and Russia-ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations).

"The level of participants and national representation clearly underscored the importance and demand for such meetings, and we will keep organizing them in the future," the Russian Security Council secretary said.

In his words, the guests were unanimous in their opinion that the meeting was held in the atmosphere of mutual trust, and discussions were intense and fruitful.