Aggresive alliances in Eurasia to lead to confrontation, says Medvedev

PERM, May 29. /TASS/. The involvement of aggressive military alliances in Eurasian subregions could lead to Cold War-style confrontation, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, who also heads the United Russia party, said.

"Before our very eyes, a new multipolar world is emerging, with independent centers of development appearing across the globe. Countries in the Global South and East are strengthening their sovereignty and defending their national interests. However, not everyone is ready to accept these long-overdue geopolitical changes," Medvedev said in his address to participants in international public and political hearings on the formation of a framework for indivisible security in Perm.

"Not everyone clinging to the old, comfortable world order is willing to give up their positions. We see various subregions of Eurasia drawing in aggressive military alliances and forming confrontation mechanisms, including in South Asia and the Asia-Pacific region. This could lead to the revival of Cold War-style bloc confrontation and provoke processes aimed at destroying important production, technological, and investment chains," the official added.

According to him, in these conditions, it is important to fill the "emerging security deficit" and give the countries of Eurasia the opportunity to independently resolve issues in this area.

"It is necessary to enhance the role of unifying structures, such as the SCO, the CSTO, the CIS, and ASEAN. A new system of bilateral and multilateral collective security guarantees is also needed, free from the destructive influence of extra-regional forces. This is precisely the approach laid out in the initiative that Russian President Vladimir Putin put forward in June 2024. The initiative is about forming an architecture of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia. It is a large-scale project aimed at achieving a single space of peace, stability, mutual trust, development, and prosperity," he concluded.