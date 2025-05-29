Lavrov says West gave up idea of Euro-Atlantic security

PERM, May 29. /TASS/. The West has given up on building a security model for the Euro-Atlantic region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a conference dedicated to establishing a shared and equitable security system in Eurasia.

"Today we can say with certainty that the Euro-Atlantic has lost its status as a driver of global development," the he said. "I have had to say multiple times from a variety of podiums that it was a choice of our Western counterparts to do away with the model of Euro-Atlantic security, which we basically had been building with them, out of goodwill, since the late 1960s."

"The centuries-long period of Western dominance is coming to an end. The era of multipolarity is coming," Lavrov said.

According to the minister, as new centers of power are rapidly developing, primarily in Eurasia, all countries on the continent need strong guarantees of their secure existence.

"The main threat comes from the forces in the West that are trying to put up roadblocks on the way of the objective processes of multipolarity, perceive them as a challenge to their global dominance, do not want to surrender without a fight the advantages in politics, finance, trade that they have kept for themselves since colonial times and now seek to retain by neocolonial methods under the slogan of the so-called rules-based order. However, such a vision of the modern world order is not up to date," Lavrov said.