West continues to step up provocative military exercises near Russia — Lavrov

PERM, May 29. /TASS/. Western countries are stepping up provocative military exercises near Russia’s borders, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the opening of the plenary session of the international public and political conference on forming a single and equitable system of security and cooperation in Eurasia.

"[Our Western neighbors] have dragged Finland and Sweden, which used to be neutral, into NATO, further increasing provocative military exercises near our borders, on land and at sea," the minister pointed out.

According to Lavrov, the West seems to have learned nothing from its previous mistakes. "After the start of the special military operation, they continued systematically militarizing the Kiev regime," the Russian foreign minister pointed out. "They forbade it from concluding a deal which would have returned it to a neutral, non-aligned and nuclear-free status," he added.

Russia’s top diplomat explained that "dangerous developments are taking place as there is no unifying normative and institutional framework on the Eurasian continent, allowing for collective, collegial solutions to security issues."