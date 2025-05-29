Russian troops liberate three communities in Ukraine operation over past day

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated three communities in the Kharkov Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Stroyevka in the Kharkov Region through active operations… Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Gnatovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations… Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Shevchenko Pervoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses over 1,245 troops in all frontline areas over past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,245 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past day, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 185 troops and five artillery weapons in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 200 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West, about 240 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South, more than 390 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Center, over 160 troops and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and around 70 troops, an electronic warfare station and an electronic surveillance system in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 185 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 185 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy artillery weapons in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on massed manpower and equipment of a heavy mechanized brigade, a jaeger brigade, two air assault brigades, an assault regiment, two assault centers of the Ukrainian army’s special operations forces and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Veliky Prikol, Alekseyevka, Girino, Khoten, Novaya Sech, Yunakovka, Chervonoye, Khrapovshchina, Korchakovka and Sadki in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 185 personnel, four motor vehicles and five field artillery weapons in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup West units "inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kupyansk and Glushchenkovo in the Kharkov Region, Karpovka, Redkodub and Kirovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 200 personnel, two armored combat vehicles and eight motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 240 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 240 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an assault brigade and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Rai-Aleksandrovka, Ilyinovka, Berestok, Seversk, Serebryanka, Konstantinovka and Ivanopolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 240 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, six pickup trucks and an artillery weapon in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations, three ammunition depots and a materiel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 390 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 390 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of a heavy mechanized brigade, four mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Rusin Yar, Petrovskoye, Popov Yar, Ulyanovka, Alekseyevka, Vladimirovka, Novosergeyevka, Novonikolayevka, Koptevo, Krasnoarmeysk and Novoekonomicheskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 390 personnel, two Kozak armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles and a field artillery weapon in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 160 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 160 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Komar, Zaporozhye and Novopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Temirovka and Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 160 personnel, six armored combat vehicles, 11 motor vehicles, two artillery weapons and four electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 70 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 70 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy electronic warfare system and an electronic surveillance station in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, three coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Pavlovka in the Zaporozhye Region, Berislav, Nikolskoye, Antonovka and Veletenskoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 70 personnel and nine motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare system, an electronic surveillance station and two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian forces strike US-made HIMARS rocket launcher shelter

Russian forces struck a sheltering place of the Ukrainian army’s US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and an enemy UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) production workshop over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck a production workshop of attack unmanned aerial vehicles, a shelter of a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, ammunition depots and also temporary deployments sites of Ukrainian armed formations in 137 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 123 Ukrainian UAVs, six JDAM smart bombs over day

Russian air defense forces shot down 123 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and six American-made JDAM smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down six US-made JDAM guided aerial bombs and 123 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, including 47 outside the area of the special military operation," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 663 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 60,318 unmanned aerial vehicles, 607 surface-to-air missile systems, 23,631 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,565 multiple rocket launchers, 25,391 field artillery guns and mortars and 36,138 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.