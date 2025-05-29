Musk's mission to radically reduce US government spending failed — expert

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. US businessman Elon Musk's mission to radically reduce government spending remains unfulfilled, analyst Yegor Toropov told TASS.

On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported, citing a White House spokesman, that Musk is leaving the administration of US President Donald Trump, where he oversaw the work of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

"It is difficult to say that the businessman's mission to reduce government spending has been successfully accomplished. Musk initially intended to cut the federal budget by two trillion dollars, which would have amounted to nearly one-third of total spending. Then, he gradually lowered the bar to one trillion dollars and later to 150 billion dollars," the expert said. According to him, even these targets will not be achieved in the coming year. "The House of Representatives will soon receive a proposal to cut the budget by only 9.4 billion dollars," Toropov said.

"Elon Musk's announcement about leaving the White House, reducing his political activity, and returning to working around the clock at his companies is an expected move related to the expiration of his formal status as a special government employee. Without Senate approval, this position can only be held for 130 days a year, and Musk's term expires tomorrow, May 30," the analyst noted.