MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russia will persist with its special military operation until the fundamental causes of the Ukrainian conflict are addressed. If all necessary agreements to establish peace with Ukraine are not ratified, this will remain the course of action, stated Andrey Kartapolov, the head of the State Duma's Defense Committee, on Channel One.

Kartapolov emphasized that Russia refuses to be misled into an immediate ceasefire without prior conditions. "Either we formalize everything in writing, legislate it, and then ratify it through parliaments, culminating in truly substantial agreements, or we continue the special military operation until the root causes of the current chaos are resolved," he declared.

He also recalled past promises of "mountains of gold" made to Russia, which ultimately proved to be lies. "We don't want to be deceived again," he concluded.