Russian, Chinese diplomats discuss Ukrainian settlement — MFA

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin discussed the Ukrainian conflict settlement at a meeting in Beijing, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"A detailed discussion took place on the preparation of upcoming SCO events at the highest and high levels, as well as on the situation in the context of the Ukrainian settlement," the statement said.

The ministry pointed out that the sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues related to Russian-Chinese relations. In particular, the diplomats focused on implementing agreements reached during talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during his official visit to Russia on May 7-10.

"The current state of Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation relations was highly evaluated, confirming their stable and sustainable nature, as well as their immunity to external factors," the ministry added. "The schedule of political contacts at various levels in the second half of this year was discussed in detail," the statement said.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the talks were held in a traditionally constructive and trusting manner, characteristic of relations between Russia and China.