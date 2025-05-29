Still no plans for new talks between Putin and Trump — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. A new conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump is currently not on the schedule, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"There are no such plans at this time," Peskov said at a news briefing in response to a question whether a new conversation between the two leaders was planned against the background of Ukraine's intensified drone attacks on civilian targets in Russia and in view of a new round of talks between Moscow and Kiev in Istanbul.

On May 19, Putin and Trump spoke on the phone for more than two hours. They mostly discussed resolving the conflict in Ukraine. The Russian leader later praised his conversation with the US president, calling it "productive."

This was their third phone call since the beginning of the year. Their previous call took place on March 18 and focused primarily on bilateral relations and the Ukrainian settlement. Back then, Putin supported Trump’s idea of a 30-day moratorium on strikes on energy facilities. However, Kiev did not join the initiative and continued artillery attacks.

During their call on February 12, Putin and Trump also discussed Ukraine-related problems and bilateral relations and agreed to continue contacts.