Russia wants to revive five-party security consultations with Latin America — secretary

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Five-party security consultations between Russia, Nicaragua, Bolivia, Venezuela and Cuba should be resumed, Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said.

"In addition to bilateral talks, we aim to resume five-party consultations between Russia, Nicaragua, Bolivia, Venezuela and Cuba," he stated at a meeting with Venezuela’s National Defense Council Secretary General Jose Adelino Ornelas Ferreira on the sidelines of the 13th meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues.

Shoigu called Venezuela one of Russia’s key allies and strategic partners in Latin America and globally. According to him, relations between the two countries are expanding year by year and filling with new mutually beneficial projects. Bilateral political dialogue is intensively developing at the top and high levels, he stressed.

The Russian Security Council secretary recalled that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro visited Russia on May 6-9 to participate in the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

"As part of the visit, he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. We are determined to implement the agreements reached. For our part, we confirm our interest in arranging dialogue between our security councils," Shoigu added.