MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Threats targeting Vladimir Medinsky, who leads Russia's negotiating delegation on Ukraine, and his family are a shocking and unprecedented development, according to Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Responding to a query from TASS, Peskov emphasized the gravity of the situation: "This is unquestionably an outrageous incident, particularly because the threats are aimed not at the chief negotiator himself, but at his family. Such actions are entirely without precedent."

The previous day, it was revealed that Medinsky's family had started getting threats from Ukrainian nationalists. Specifically, details concerning the Russian president's aide and his relatives were published on Mirotvorets, a website notorious for maintaining a prejudiced registry of "enemies of Ukraine." On May 29, Alexander Bastrykin, the head of Russia’s Investigative Committee, issued directives to initiate criminal proceedings related to these threats against Medinsky.