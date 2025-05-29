PERM, May 29. /TASS/. Unlike Western nations, Russia does not engage in the practice of "canceling" individuals or entities. Instead, it remains open to sincere and equitable cooperation with all interested parties. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov articulated this stance during an off-site meeting of the General Council of the United Russia party, focused on international cooperation and supporting compatriots abroad.

"Unlike many Western governments, we never ‘cancel’ anyone or anything," Lavrov stated. "We are always prepared to collaborate, including through interregional ties, but solely on an honest basis - without politicization, without moralizing, grounded in equality, good neighborliness, and mutual benefit and on the condition that nothing is done to harm Russia."

Lavrov emphasized that, in principle, Russia has never refused to engage in dialogue, including at regional and municipal levels, with countries led by unfriendly governments.

"As the president has stated, there are no unfriendly peoples in our eyes," he remarked. "If their governments come to their senses and recognize the obvious failure of their aggressive, revanchist policies toward Russia, they are welcome to reach out to us."

He added, "We will evaluate their proposals and determine our response, drawing on over 30 years of experience in dealing with these nations, including assessing their willingness to negotiate."