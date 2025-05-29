Kremlin highlights need to wait for Kiev’s response to proposal to hold talks on June 2

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stressed the need to wait for Kiev’s response to Moscow’s proposal to hold the second round of talks on June 2 instead of speculating about a potential breakdown in negotiations.

"I don’t think such a question is appropriate. We should wait for Ukraine’s response and act based on that," Peskov said, when asked what Russia would do if Ukraine postponed the June 2 talks.

Peskov referred to a statement by top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov, "in which our proposal for continuing the dialogue process was clarified and elaborated."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow’s delegation led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky was ready to present Russia’s memorandum on ways to address the root causes of the crisis to Ukraine in Istanbul on June 2.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who headed Kiev's delegation to the first round of talks, said earlier that Ukraine had sent a document to Russia outlining its position on a ceasefire.