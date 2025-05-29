Russia-Georgia relations tend to grow stronger, says Russian senator

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russia and Georgia have a trend toward strengthening bilateral relations, Chairman of the Russian Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Grigory Karasin said in an interview with TASS.

"We would be happy to restore diplomatic relations. For historical reasons, we currently have the [Russian Federation Interests] Section at the Swiss Embassy in Tbilisi, manned by our diplomats. Its name corresponds to the [Georgian Interests] Section at the Swiss Embassy in Moscow, which represents Georgia's interests. It is staffed by Georgian diplomats. In other words, relations as a whole are becoming more active," he noted.

"We believe that in recent years, the Georgian political elite and political leadership have noticeably matured," Karasin emphasized. "Georgia is now fully committed to a responsible approach. It no longer wants to fight for someone else's interests. This resonates well with Russian public opinion. And slowly but surely, tourism is recovering, and Georgian visitors are starting to arrive in Russia."

Georgia severed diplomatic relations with Russia in 2008 following Moscow’s recognition of independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. Direct dialogue between the two states was maintained only by Karasin and Special Representative of the Georgian Prime Minister for Relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze.

The format of the negotiations between Karasin and Abashidze was called the Prague format, as meetings between the Russian and Georgian diplomats were often held in the Czech capital.