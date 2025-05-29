Moscow not yet received Kiev's consent for new round of talks in Istanbul — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russia has not yet received Ukraine's consent to hold a new round of talks in Istanbul on June 2, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in response to a TASS question.

"We proposed to meet in Istanbul for a second round of talks on Monday, June 2. As far as I know, no response has been received yet," the spokesman pointed out.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that Moscow was ready for the second round of negotiations with Kiev, which is scheduled to take place in Istanbul on June 2. Lavrov said that the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, would present Ukraine with a Russian memorandum on eliminating the root causes of the crisis.

The previous round of negotiations took place on May 16 and resulted in agreements to exchange prisoners on the "1,000 for 1,000" basis and to present their vision of a potential future ceasefire. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the meeting's outcome.