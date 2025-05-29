Kremlin spokesman says current priority is to continue direct Russia-Ukraine talks

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The current priority is to maintain direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The main thing currently is to sustain the process of direct Russia-Ukraine negotiations. A proposal has been made to hold them in Istanbul on Monday," he said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow’s delegation led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky was ready to present Russia’s memorandum on ways to address the underlying causes of the crisis to Ukraine in Istanbul on June 2.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who headed Kiev's delegation to the first round of talks, said earlier that Ukraine had sent a document to Russia outlining its position on a ceasefire.