Ukrainian forces fire over 130 munitions at Belgorod Region over 24 hours — governor

BELGOROD, May 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces launched munitions and 82 drones at 11 districts of the Belgorod Region over the past day, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported.

"The Shebekinsky district, the city of Shebekino, and the villages of Pervomaisky, Voznesenovka, Murom, Novaya Tavolzhanka, Rzhevka, Terezovka, Balki, and Marino were subjected to five shelling attacks during which 17 munitions were fired. The area was also attacked by 26 drones, 20 of which were suppressed and shot down. A civilian was injured in the shelling in the town of Shebekino. The man, who suffered shrapnel wounds to his legs, was hospitalized," he wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that seven private houses, one apartment building, a garage, and 10 vehicles were damaged in the district.

According to the regional head, four drones were shot down by air defenses over the Volokonovsky district. As a result of the detonation of one of them, a serviceman was injured. Fourteen munitions and seven drones were launched at the Belgorod district, damaging a manufacturing plant and a water supply infrastructure facility. In the village of Krutoy Log, a garage caught fire when debris from a downed drone fell on it. Firefighters extinguished the fire.

The Krasnoyaruzhsky district was attacked with 73 munitions and 15 drones. As a result, a communications facility was damaged. Thirty-three munitions and six drones were fired at the Graivoronsky district, damaging a private house, a passenger car, and a gas pipeline.

Five drones were launched at the Borisovsky and Valuy districts, damaging a social facility, a communications facility, and a car. The village of Volobuevka in the Yakovlevsky district was attacked by one drone, resulting in no casualties or damage.

Ukrainian forces launched 18 drones at the Gubkinsky, Korochansky, and Rakityansky districts; air defenses downed them all. In the Korochansky district, dry grass caught fire when debris fell, but volunteers extinguished the blaze.