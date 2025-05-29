{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Ukrainian forces fire over 130 munitions at Belgorod Region over 24 hours — governor

Vyacheslav Gladkov reported that the man, who suffered shrapnel wounds to his legs, was hospitalized

BELGOROD, May 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces launched munitions and 82 drones at 11 districts of the Belgorod Region over the past day, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported.

"The Shebekinsky district, the city of Shebekino, and the villages of Pervomaisky, Voznesenovka, Murom, Novaya Tavolzhanka, Rzhevka, Terezovka, Balki, and Marino were subjected to five shelling attacks during which 17 munitions were fired. The area was also attacked by 26 drones, 20 of which were suppressed and shot down. A civilian was injured in the shelling in the town of Shebekino. The man, who suffered shrapnel wounds to his legs, was hospitalized," he wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that seven private houses, one apartment building, a garage, and 10 vehicles were damaged in the district.

According to the regional head, four drones were shot down by air defenses over the Volokonovsky district. As a result of the detonation of one of them, a serviceman was injured. Fourteen munitions and seven drones were launched at the Belgorod district, damaging a manufacturing plant and a water supply infrastructure facility. In the village of Krutoy Log, a garage caught fire when debris from a downed drone fell on it. Firefighters extinguished the fire.

The Krasnoyaruzhsky district was attacked with 73 munitions and 15 drones. As a result, a communications facility was damaged. Thirty-three munitions and six drones were fired at the Graivoronsky district, damaging a private house, a passenger car, and a gas pipeline.

Five drones were launched at the Borisovsky and Valuy districts, damaging a social facility, a communications facility, and a car. The village of Volobuevka in the Yakovlevsky district was attacked by one drone, resulting in no casualties or damage.

Ukrainian forces launched 18 drones at the Gubkinsky, Korochansky, and Rakityansky districts; air defenses downed them all. In the Korochansky district, dry grass caught fire when debris fell, but volunteers extinguished the blaze.

Shoigu points to strategic nature of relations between Russia, Laos
The Russian Security Council secretary expressed gratitude to the Lao army for their participation in the Victory Day Parade in Moscow
Read more
West blocks Russian cargo passing through international waters — presidential aide
"In addition to fueling military tension in the Baltic Sea, Western countries continue to exert sanctions pressure on Russia," Nikolay Patrushev said
Read more
Trump says ready to meet with Putin, Zelensky
The US president said that "US and Russia are doing fine"
Read more
Military plane with four people on board crashes in South Korea — news agency
According to the agency, the aircraft was a Republic of Korea Navy patrol plane
Read more
Musk leaving Trump administration — agency
Following major disruptions in the work of his social network X on May 24, Musk said that he plans to pay more attention to his businesses
Read more
Nine shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops reported in DPR in past day
Most of the attacks were reported from the Gorlovka area
Read more
Explosion in Stavropol claims two lives: what we know about incident
All city emergency services are currently operating at the site
Read more
INTERVIEW: Russia to defend its interests during UNSC reform — diplomat
According to director of the Russian foreign ministry’s international organizations department Kirill Logvinov, this issue, as well as a UN Security Council reform in general are being discussed during intergovernmental talks
Read more
Putin jokes about being called 'cyborg' by friend
The Russian leader commented on the option of proposing marriage via the nationwide government services website
Read more
Putin-Zelensky meeting possible, but as result of Moscow-Kiev talks — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, "there are no changes in the position on the principal possibility of such a meeting"
Read more
West has not mentioned human rights once throughout Ukraine conflict — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that the West has become accustomed to "lecturing" many other countries "with or without justification" on the need to respect human rights
Read more
Diplomat says security situation in Africa alarming, with terrorism posing threat
Tatyana Dovgalenko noted that the challenges posed by terrorist groups are evolving
Read more
Russia cannot afford to be weak — Russia’s intel chief
Sergey Naryshkin noted that Russia had no right to renounce its own values and to pursue the chimeras of totalitarian liberalism and globalism
Read more
EU must challenge Trump after US court blocks his tariffs — newspaper
According to Alan Beatty, the best option for the EU and the global trading system in these circumstances is for Brussels to stop negotiating one-sided concessions with Washington and to forge "anti-Trump deals" with other countries
Read more
Russia offers Ukraine to meet in Istanbul on June 2 — Lavrov
The foreign minister pointed out that the Russian side promptly developed a relevant memorandum
Read more
Battlegroup West destroys 37 Ukrainian drone control centers in past day
According to spokesman for the Battlegroup East Alexander Gordeyev, the battlegroup’s units destroyed a combat infantry carrier, seven drone control centers, and two artillery systems
Read more
Press review: EU eyes clash with Russia as Taurus missile strikes expected by July
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 28th
Read more
Over 250,000 refugees return to Syria from Turkey since December 2024 — interior minister
Ali Yerlikaya added that since 2016, the total number of Syrian refugees who have returned to their homeland has reached 1,126,000
Read more
Geneva not to be venue for second round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations — source
According to the source, "Switzerland has lost its neutrality thanks to its stance"
Read more
Highlights from Lavrov's statements on new round of talks with Kiev, Russia's demands
TASS has compiled the main statements by the Russian foreign minister
Read more
US expects to assess Ukraine talks progress within two weeks — Trump
A reporter asked Trump if he believed that Russia is genuinely aspiring to end the Ukrainian conflict
Read more
Journalist Solovyov says Kremlin adviser Medinsky receives threats from Ukrainians
Vladimir Solovyov said that Ukrainians hinted at a number of terrorist attacks
Read more
West sees great power conflict as inevitable, Russia-China relations disprove it — Lavrov
"Another example is Russia’s especially privileged strategic partnership with another great Eurasian civilization - India," the foreign minister noted
Read more
Russia needs neutral Ukraine, strategic stability — senator
"We don’t want NATO to move closer to our borders," Grigory Karasin empasized
Read more
Lavrov briefs Rubio on drafting proposals for second round of talks with Ukraine
The sides also touched upon key issues on the bilateral agenda
Read more
US well aware Biden administration triggered Ukrainian crisis — top security official
As Sergey Shoigu stressed, it was the United States that started expanding NATO to Russia's borders
Read more
Russia’s coal output rises by 2.4% to 147 mln tonnes in January-April
Production of other types of hard coal increased by 6.7% to 70 mln tonnes
Read more
Russian companies remain financially stable — Central Bank
"Individual bankruptcies of companies with excessive loans are nevertheless possible," the regulator said
Read more
Russia unaware of alleged transfer of Ukraine's settlement 'conditions' to US — Zakharova
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman said that Russia and Ukraine agreed that each side would exchange relevant documents directly and discuss them at the next round
Read more
Russian army advances 10 kilometers into Sumy Region in some areas — military expert
According to Andrey Marochko, Russian troops are not only advancing but also reporting great progress
Read more
FACTBOX: Repulsing Ukraine's overnight drone attack on Russian regions
Since 8 p.m. Moscow time on May 28, air defense systems have intercepted and destroyed 48 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs
Read more
Foreign IT services still operating in Russia must be 'suppressed' — Putin
The Russian president said that foreign IT services are trying to strangle Russia
Read more
Nearly 175,000 personnel join Russian Army under contract since year-start — Medvedev
Russia’s Security Council Deputy Chairman added that more than 14,000 people have been admitted to volunteer units since the beginning of this year
Read more
Russia’s annual inflation slows to 9.78% from 9.9% on May 20-26
The rate of price growth for food products amounted to 0.06%
Read more
Lavrov says Trump gets incomplete reports on Ukraine, with some info edited out
The top Russian diplomatmade the comment in an interview with Russian television host Pavel Zarubin, when asked about Donald Trump’s warning that Vladimir Putin is "playing with fire"
Read more
Ukraine seeking to use European countries to derail talks with Russia — diplomat
According to Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador at Large Rodion Miroshnik, Kiev is using all the tools it has to frustrate any dialogue between Russia and the United States
Read more
Merz doesn’t rule out Taurus supplies to Ukraine
At the same time, German Chancellor noted that a long period of training will be needed before using these weapons
Read more
Apple intends to rename whole operating systems lineup — media
According to Bloomberg, the company plans to label the systems with next year’s number; thus, the latest OS for Apple smartphones will be called iOS 26 instead of iOS 18
Read more
EU intends to control safety of navigation in Black Sea without Russia
According to the EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, participants in the coalition should be involved in organizing critical infrastructure patrols and monitoring shipping and port activities, among other things
Read more
Russia reduces total gas output by 3.9% to 236.6 bcm in January-April
Production of liquefied natural gas reached 11.4 million tonnes, down 4.6% from the same period last year
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day
Battlegroup North units liberated the settlement of Konstantinovka in the Sumy Region and Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Zelyonoye Pole in the DPR through active and decisive operations
Read more
Russian army takes Konstantinovka near Sumy, pushes Kiev forces away from border — expert
The Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Konstantinovka in the Sumy Region on May 28
Read more
Russia’s UN envoy says Israel continues siege of Gaza, although not as tight as before
Vasily Nebenzya mentioned that before the siege at least 600 truckloads were required every day to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza
Read more
Putin proclaims Odessa Russian city, challenges Ukraine's historical narrative
At the same time, the president noted that once upon a time "Vladimir Lenin gave away the whole of Ukraine when he created the Soviet Union"
Read more
European states may collaborate to build Eurasian security system — Russian diplomat
According to Alexander Grushko, the drivers of economic growth and political influence are shifting to the East, while NATO and the European Union no longer play the role of decision-making centers
Read more
Russia’s gold output rises by 8% in April 2025
However, compared to March 2025, the output declined by 3.8%
Read more
US delegation greets Ukrainians coldly at NATO parliamentary assembly
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte did not give a direct answer when the Ukrainian delegation asked if Kiev representatives would be invited to NATO's June summit in The Hague
Read more
Most important thing now is internal mobilization of every person — Putin
The Russian president stated that the most vital task was the internal mobilization of each individual and society as a whole
Read more
Hungary pays 1 mln euros daily to Brussels for rejecting migrant quotas — Szijjarto
The growing influx of migrants from Middle Eastern and Asian countries, many of whom are hostile to Israel, has triggered not only a terrorist threat, but also a rise in antisemitic sentiment in Europe, the Hungarian minister of foreign affairs and trade believes
Read more
Russian troops 2 km away from Dnepropetrovsk Region after seizing Zelyonoye Pole — expert
Andrey Marochko added that the settlement of Zelyonoye Pole also borders on the Zaporozhye Region
Read more
Russia invites Ukraine to meet in days, Kiev takes pause to deliberate — chief delegate
According to Vladimir Medinsky, Russia is awaiting confirmation from Ukraine as soon as possible
Read more
Lavrov decries his French counterpart for saying Paris not in a war against Russia
In this regard, the Russian top diplomat advised his French counterpart to revive the old motto of all freedom-loving politicians in France - freedom, equality, fraternity
Read more
Russian Battlegroup South’s tank crews hit two Ukrainian strongholds in DPR
According to the Russian defense ministry, the battlegroup’s FPV drone operators hit two Ukrainian army pickup trucks
Read more
Russia defends itself in special military operation, upholding international law — Dodik
The president of the Republika Srpska said that the special military operation was absolutely justified
Read more
Bangkok Bank stops allowing foreign tourists to open accounts since start of year
"An account with the Bangkok Bank can be opened by foreigners present in the country under retirement or non-immigration visas," the spokesperson stressed
Read more
Russia’s Medvedev responds to Trump by saying 'one really bad thing' would be WWIII
Donald Trump said earlier on Tuesday that if it weren’t for him "really bad things would have already happened to Russia"
Read more
Russia should bolster trend of replenishing Army with volunteers — Medvedev
The top security official said at a meeting on the enlistment in the Russian Armed Forces that "50,000-60,000 people voluntarily" come to military recruitment offices each month
Read more
Medvedev labels German chancellor candidate 'Nazi' for his idea to strike Crimean bridge
Kiev has repeatedly requested Taurus missiles from Berlin
Read more
Volgograd airport officially receives historical name Stalingrad
The push to restore the airport’s historic name originated from World War II veterans in the Volgograd Region
Read more
Slovak parliament vice speaker admits country may leave EU
According to Andrej Danko, one of the drivers of Germany's prosperity is cheap Slovak labor
Read more
Oreshnik will appear in Belarus by yearend, deployment sites determined — Security Council
Alexander Volfovich said that the primary concern was to remain confident and calm, ensuring the security of the peoples of Russia and Belarus
Read more
INTERVIEW: UN Secretariat playing up to West on Ukrainian conflict — Russian diplomat
According to Kirill Logvinov, this is quite a "deplorable situation because in line with the UN Charter, the organization’s employees must stick to the principle of impartiality and equidistance"
Read more
Russian stock market closes with growing indices
The yuan moved down by 10.5 kopecks to 11.01 rubles
Read more
Russia needs guarantees that will prevent Ukrainian crisis from resuming — diplomat
"The Ukrainian side is aware of Russia's position that a final and sustainable settlement of the conflict is possible only through the complete and irreversible elimination of its root causes," Tatyana Dovgalenko stated
Read more
Russia opposes reforming UN 'at any cost' — Foreign Ministry
Kirill Logvinov stressed that reforms should not undermine the core principles of the UN system - particularly its intergovernmental nature and the division of powers among its principal bodies
Read more
Berlin to partner with Ukraine on long-range weapons production — chancellor
Friedrich Merz said that Germany would do so "for as long as it takes"
Read more
Merz reiterates there are no limits on range of weapons supplied to Ukraine
"This will enable Ukraine to defend itself effectively," the German chancellor stressed
Read more
Germany directly engages in war with Russia — Lavrov
"Germany is sliding down the same slippery slope it has already treaded a couple of times just this past century — down to its collapse," the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
Cuba to be represented at SPIEF at ministerial level — ambassador
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held from May 18 through 21
Read more
Militarization of Europe to require difficult political decisions, expert says
Prokhor Tebin explained that the SAFE mechanism is intended to foster greater coordination in both demand and supply within the European arms market
Read more
Russia increases fertilizer production by 6.5% in January-April
In April, fertilizer production rose by 5.3% year-on-year, reaching 2.5 mln tonnes
Read more
Russia already responding to Western provocations in Baltic Sea — presidential aide
Nikolay Patrushev emphasized that Europe continues "to escalate the conflict situation in the region"
Read more
Inflation in Russia reaches 0.06% on May 20-26 — Rosstat
The week prior - from May 13 to May 19, 2025 - inflation was measured at 0.07%
Read more
Electricity output in Russia down 2% in January-April — statistics
In April 2025, electricity output amounted to 96 bln kWh
Read more
Three people killed in South Korean Navy plane crash — news agency
According to the news report, the Republic of Korea Navy is investigating the causes of the crash
Read more
US federal trade court blocks Trump’s sweeping tariffs
"The Worldwide and Retaliatory Tariff Orders exceed any authority granted to the President by IEEPA to regulate importation by means of tariffs," the court wrote
Read more
Russia-Yemen talks wrap up in Kremlin
During the opening remarks at the talks, the Russian president said the two countries have good prospects for economic cooperation, especially in the agricultural and energy sectors
Read more
Russia appreciates battle comradeship with North Korea — Shoigu
The Russian Security Council secretary also expressed gratitude to Korean friends for their "solidarity with Russia on all critical problems of world politics, and especially on the Ukrainian issue"
Read more
Hamas demands 90 peaceful days in Gaza, while Israel insists on 60 — media
According to Al Arabiya, Israeli authorities have demanded the release of ten living hostages, while Hamas’ plans at this point are to free the captives in two phases
Read more
Two die in explosion of unidentified device in Stavropol
The house sustained no damage, several cars were damaged
Read more
Russia offers Ukraine to hold meeting on June 2 in Istanbul — Lavrov
Russian foreign minister expressed gratitude to Turkish partners for offering a welcoming venue
Read more
Lavrov, Fidan discuss proposals for Ukraine settlement
Turkish Foreign Minister paid a working visit to Moscow from May 26-27 and was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
Russian court ruling on Taliban paves way for establishing ties with Kabul — Shoigu
The Security Council secretary added that the resumption of the activities of the SCO-Afghanistan contact group could also be discussed
Read more
UN welcomes plans for new round of Russia-Ukraine talks — spokesman
Stephane Dujarric added that he has no information yet whether UN representatives will take part in the talks
Read more
Industrial production in Russia grows by 1.2% in January-April 2025
In April, compared to March of this year, industrial production declined by 4.2%
Read more
Ukraine’s army amasses troops in Sumy frontline area — Russian defense source
According to the report, territorial defense forces from the 103rd and 129th separate territorial defense brigades, border guards from the 5th border guard detachment augmented with the personnel from other border guard units are operating in that frontline sector
Read more
Germany to fund production of Ukrainian long-range drones — media
According to the sources, financing Ukrainian long-range drones is part of the new assistance package for Ukraine, which was announced on May 28 during Vladimir Zelensky’s visit to Berlin
Read more
Ukraine admits its military sites struck by Russian UAVs near Kiev
Ukrainian military air expert Konstantin Krivolap lashed out at the Ukrainian Air Force command, which claimed that air defenses were effective
Read more
Ukraine open to meeting with Russia after it gets memorandum from Moscow — Umerov
"We are not against meetings with the Russians and are waiting for their memorandum so that the meeting would not be hollow and could actually bring the end of the war closer," the Ukrainian Defense Minister wrote
Read more
Agreement on Russian gas supplies to Iran prepared
Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian also said that Russia and Iran ratified the treaty on the comprehensive strategic partnership of the countries
Read more
US suspends exports of aviation, semiconductor technologies to China — newspaper
According to the media outlet, Washington took this step after Beijing restricted exports of critical minerals to the US in April
Read more
Merz’s latest remarks show Europeans are getting ready for revanche — expert
Ralph Bosshard, a retired Swiss lieutenant colonel and an expert in political and military strategy, said that from the military point of view, Merz’s remarks look like "a dress rehearsal for Europe’s next war against Russia"
Read more
UN should settle issue of transfer of Russian contributions with US — official
"Russia has no debts to the world organization," Kirill Logvinov, director of the Russian foreign ministry's international organizations department, told TASS
Read more
Fidan, Lavrov discuss Ukraine settlement — Turkish diplomat
The Turkish and Russian foreign ministers spoke by phone
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about repulsion of massive overnight UAV attack on Russian regions
The drones were destroyed over the Moscow, Bryansk, Belgorod, Vladimir, Voronezh, Ivanovo, Kaluga, Kursk, Oryol, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tver and Tula Regions
Read more
Russia watching build-up of NATO troops along its borders with anxiety — Lavrov
The line of contact with Russia expanded after the once neutral nations, Sweden and Finland, were admitted to the alliance, the foreign minister noted
Read more
Trump warns Netanyahu against actions on Iran that could disrupt talks
"I’d like to be honest. Yes, I did," US president said
Read more
Kremlin hopes Berlin won’t stymie settlement in Ukraine
"This is Germany taking an irresponsible position," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Iran won’t halt uranium enrichment MFA
Reuters reported that Tehran could suspend uranium enrichment for a year if the US agreed to unfreeze the country’s assets and acknowledge its right to conduct enrichment for peaceful purposes
Read more
Russian top security official calls Istanbul key venue for Moscow-Kiev talks
Sergey Shoigu expressed gratitude to the Turkish government for hosting the talks in Istanbul
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about mass murder of teenagers in Russia’s eastern Irkutsk Region
The deadly assault occurred as a result of drinking alcohol at the birthday party, Vasily Temgenyevsky, the head of the local administration, said
Read more