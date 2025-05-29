Moscow-Washington dialogue produces certain results despite difficulties — Russian senator

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. It’s not easy for Russia and the US to maintain political dialogue after years of silence, but the process is yielding certain results, Grigory Karasin, chairman of the Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Committee on Foreign Affairs, said in an interview with TASS.

"As for communication with the United States at the level of political leadership, the important thing is that communication has resumed after quite a long period of silence. It is certainly not proceeding smoothly, but communication continues and dialogue is going on, bringing some fruit. Most importantly, it is creating an atmosphere of joint search. Both we and the Americans are interested in a search that would produce positive results. This engagement is moving our relations forward," he observed.

Karasin added that the parties were taking specific steps to resolve issues related to the operation of the Russian embassy and consulates.

"Earlier, our new ambassador [to the US Alexander Darchiev] met with a US Department of State official. This communication will continue," the Russian senator emphasized.