Russia, Georgia to boost direct air service — senator

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Moscow and Tbilisi may boost direct air service in the future, Chairman of the Russian Federation Council’s Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin said in an interview with TASS.

"The issue of boosting air service, including direct, in the future is on the agenda. In short, the process is underway but there is no need to rush it," he said.

"It would be ideal to solve the issue on full recovery of diplomatic relations now," Karasin noted, adding that even "if this issue is postponed, with real relations developed in the interim, this will do as well."